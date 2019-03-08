Maples, William E. "Willie", - 75, of Indio, CA and formerly of Somers Point and Northfield, NJ was at home when he peacefully went to be with his Lord on March 4, 2019 after a long illness. Willie was an incredible man and a friend to all; if you ever spent any time with him, you were an instant friend and left wanting for more. Willie was an avid golfer and loved the game very much. He was proud of many things; lifetime member of the PGA, Eagle Scout, and native son of North Carolina, but more than anything, his family. Willie is survived by his wife, Charlene, two sons, Todd (Barbara) of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ and Matthew (Linda) of Temecula, CA. He was proud "Poppy" to his 6 grandlchildren; Alexandra (Steven), Paige (Michael), Hannah, McKensie, Tyler, and Bryce, and one great-grandson, Jayce Thomas Peterson. He is also survived by his first wife, Patsy Maples and four siblings; Nancy, Palmer, Newsom (Mary) and Adam (Betty) as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be private. Condolences can be sent to themaples1@verizon.net or in the comments below.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.