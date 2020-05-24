Marabito, Thelma 'Dolly', - of Absecon, passed away on May 21, 2020. Dolly was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 12, 1928. She's predeceased by her husband, Paul J. Marabito, and her companion of 25 years, Cearey A. Shreaves. She's survived by her niece and nephew, Elizabeth 'Boo' and Roy Blackledge. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Marabito as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries