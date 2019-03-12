Marable, Frank S. Sr.,, - 87, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019, at Acuity Speciality Care Hospital, in Atlantic City. Frank was born on March 12,1931, in Atlantic City, NJ, a son of the late Charles and Estelle Marable. He attended Atlantic City public schools. Following high school, during the Korean War, Frank served in the U.S. Army, where he was later deployed to Europe, stationed in Germany. Following his honorable discharge from the military, he returned to New Jersey. He was employed with AE stone and Statewide as a construction worker. Later retiring from there. Frank enjoyed playing the bass and piano. He had a great sense of humor that family and friends loved. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Ethel Marable in 2017; also by a five sisters, Gloria, Elaine, Juanita, Jean, Sharon; and one brother, Charles. He is survived by: one sister, Thelma Brooks; children, Lorrayne Marable Peters (John),and Bethina Farrow (Daniel) and Sarah, Suzanna, Frank Marable, Jr.,Thomas Lee (Judy),Jeremiah, Jonathan, and Jacob; in-laws, Frank and Lauretta Sudan, Lenora Forbes; a host grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew; and a host of other family and friends. Graveside services will be 11AM, Thursday, March 14, 2019, Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Route 50, Mays Landing, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
