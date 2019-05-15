Margiel, Mary Janice, - 67, of Port Republic, went home to the Lord peacefully surrounded by her family on May 13. Janice was born in Hawthorne, NJ. There she met the love of her life, Steve. They moved to Pomona over 40 years ago, where they started a family. They later moved to Port Republic until her death. She worked at Stockton University in the Admissions Office for over twenty years until her retirement in 2011. She made life long friends there. Janice enjoyed her time in The Villages, FL, where she shopped with friends and relaxed in the sun. While in NJ her favorite time spent was with her nine grandchildren. She loved traveling with family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Steve, her three children; Stephen, Kerri (Chris), Jeremy (Stacey), her sister, Sharon (Hank), brother, Larry (Michelle) and numerous nieces and nephews. A Viewing will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 6-8pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield. Another Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 10 am til 11 am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Port Republic with a service following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
