Marinelli, Ed, - On January 18, 2018, Ed Marinelli entered eternal duty watch near Phoenix, Arizona, and was returned to the Sea with the assistance of the Neptune Society. Born in Pleasantville and raised in Atlantic City, 'Big Ed' or 'Butch,' as some affectionately called him, spent a career in the U.S. Navy, rising to the rank of Senior Chief. Ed returned to Atlantic City, after leaving the Navy, and provided many years of care for Mom-Mom, his best friend. Almost a decade ago, Ed moved to the Phoenix area, to be closer to his beloved daughter Theresa and her family, including his pal and great-grandson, Anthony/Bubba. Ed loved his country like he loved the Navy, and it troubled him to see people, especially leaders, harm her, either for political advantage or just out of hatred for the flag and what it stands for. He was an avid reader, especially of history, and most especially military history, and could easily spend an afternoon discussing politics or watching a Three Stooges marathon. One of his favorite sayings was ''You wouldn't believe the stuff that goes on in the world. I could tell you, but then I'd have to kill you, but you wouldn't believe the stuff that goes on in the world, that you never hear about.'' His tales of the hygiene pitfalls of living in close quarters on a ship, or the hazards of using the restroom on a diesel submarine, were as funny as they were off-color. Senior Chief Marinelli was pre-deceased by his sister Patsy, and is survived by his sister Fran, and her family, and by his children Anthony, Edward, John, Michael, and Theresa, and their spouses, as well as grandchildren Nick, Christopher, Jessica, 'Philly Matt,' 'Cali Matt,' Brittany, Samantha, Malia, and Ryan, and great-grandchildren Anthony (Bubba), Harper Grace, Gabby, Riley, Jaxon, Carter, and London Rose. You can honor and remember Ed by doing something kind for a veteran, supporting both their needs and their mission.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.