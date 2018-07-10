Marinelli, Joseph Anthony, - 70, of Villas, passed away July 7, 2018 at home. A life-long resident of South Jersey, Joe was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Joe was a gifted artist and his wooden nautical fish carvings were featured in American Style magazine and in galleries along the East Coast. Joe loved the sea, and he enjoyed kayaking, hiking, and cooking with family and friends. Everyone who knew Joe will remember his sense of humor, his sharp wit, and his huge genuine heart. Joe is survived by his wife of 50 years Priscilla (nee Smith), his son Joseph Cosmo Marinelli and wife Lisa, his daughter Lori Capito and husband Michael, and 5 grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Jersey Cancer Fund, PO Box 1084, Brigantine, NJ, 08203. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
