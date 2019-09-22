Marino, Anthony "Tony", - 83, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Camden, NJ he lived in Moorestown, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor in 1973. He was a Communicant of St. Theresa's Church and was a US Army Veteran. Tony owned and operated Marino's Texaco in Little Egg Harbor from 1973 to 1998. He was a member of the Italian American Club, the MICA Club and he enjoyed playing the lottery, going to the casino, fishing, and boating. He also loved his dachshunds Hans Dunkledorf and Heidi. Anthony was predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years Ellen "Lynn" Marino in 2017. He is survived by his son Anthony Marino and wife Sharon of West Creek, NJ, daughter Francine Marino of Little Egg Harbor, grandchildren Anthony III, Matthew, Jessica, Jennifer, Michelle, Michael Jr., Tyler and Allison and great-grandchildren Angelina, Trent, Madison, Charley, Victoria, Blaire, Brook and Hannah. Visitation will be on Thurs. September 19, 2019, from 5 to 7 pm and Friday, Sept 20 from 11:30 am until the Funeral Service at 12:30 pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Manahawkin.
