Marino, Cathryn, - 77, of Mauricetown, NJ, CATHRYN E. MARINO 77, of Mauricetown died Tuesday May 19, 2020 in Texas Health Willow Park, in Willow Park, TX. Born in Jersey City, NJ she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Kathryn Pennie Hill and the wife of the late Rev. Patrick Marino. She was formerly of Bogota and resided in Mauricetown the past 36 years. Cathryn was a school Teacher and taught school at Kearny, Woodlynne, Weymouth, and Deerfield School Districts. Surviving are her children, Tara Marino, Kirk Marino (Kristie) grandchildren, Spenser and Sydney Marino. She is also survived by her siblings Nancy Debreceni and Robert Hill. A graveside service will be held at the Haleyville Cemetery on at Friday June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Burial will be in Haleyville Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Mauricetown United Methodist Church P.O. Box 13 Mauricetown, NJ 08329. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
