Marino, Eleanor, - 89, of Elm, NJ, nee Harvey, passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020 at her residence. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of Blue Anchor, Eleanor resided in Elm for over 60 years. She was a homemaker. Predeceased by her husband John B. Marino, brother William Harvey, and sister Elizabeth Molloy. She is survived by her daughters Patricia Puglise (Anthony) JoAnn Loeffler, Kathleen Straub (Stephen). 1 brother Charles Harvey . 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren. Service and Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery will be private. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association South Jersey Regional Office, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310 Marlton, NJ 08053 Condolences:www.landolfihammonton.com
