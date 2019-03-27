Marino, Joan, - 87, of Wildwood, Maria Joan Marino (nee Grassi), passed peacefully at home on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019. Joan was born September 12th, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Paschal & Theresa Grassi. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Armond Marino, her sons Joseph Marino, Nicholas Marino, and Paschal Marino, and daughter Regina Renna. Survived by children Francine Hall (Jeff), Steven Marino, JoAnn Love and son-in-law Ron Renna. Also survived by siblings Paul Grassi, Ed Grassi (Dolores), Rita Giordano (Fred), Geraldine Grassi-McBride and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Joan had a natural talent for gardening and loved being in her yard tending to her roses and tomato plants. She enjoyed cooking and hosting the family for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. She liked playing Bingo with her husband. Above all, she loved being surrounded by family. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 1053, Wildwood NJ 08260. Condolences may be made at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.