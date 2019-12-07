Marino, Patricia Kathleen, - 76, of Cape May, NJ was called home December 3, 2019, to be with her beloved son, Darren J. Marino eternally. Patricia Kathleen Morris was born on October 11, 1943, in Morris County. She met Anthony G. Marino, Sr. in 1960, they fell in love and celebrated their devotion with a Nuptial Mass in St. Peter the Apostle Church in 1964. Together they settled in Chatham, NJ where they raised their children, Anthony, Melissa, and Darren. Pat had a great sense of humor and often joked that they drove her "M.A.D." as she was a stay-at-home mom. In 1986 Pat and Anthony relocated to Cape May where they owned and operated Past Memories Guest House and Antique Shop and The King's Cottage Bed and Breakfast. Patricia connected with and treasured nature, especially loving the trees, clouds, rocks, rivers, and moose. This passion lead Patricia and Anthony on many journeys across the United States and eventually owning property in the Adirondack Mountains, NY and the deserts of Sante Fe, NM. Patricia was always most content spending her time with her cherished family and is missed immensely by her doting husband, Anthony G. Marino, Sr; son, Anthony G. Marino, Jr. and wife, Barbara; daughter, Melissa DeMusz and husband, Victor; her three grandchildren, Francesca DeMusz, Dominic DeMusz and Alexander Marino and her great-grandson, Frank DeMusz. Funeral services are being held privately. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: www.spilkerfuneralhome.com

