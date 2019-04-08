Mark, Vasser, - 84, of Margate passed away on April 6, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of the Atlantic City area, Mark grew up in the south inlet section of Atlantic City and eventually settled in Margate. He graduated from Atlantic City High School, where he was a standout basketball, and track and field athlete. In 2017, he was honored with an induction into the Atlantic City High School Athletics Hall of Fame. He attended Temple University where he continued to play on the basketball and track teams. Mark later received his law degree from Fordham Law School. Following graduation from law school, he became the first law secretary to NJ Supreme Court Justice Vincent Haneman, a position Mark often cited as the most influential of his career. He went on to have a distinguished career in private practice and as a businessman. He served his community for 15 years as the Municipal Court Judge of Margate. He married the former Marilyn Sansweet and had two children. He later married Elizabeth Callahan and they had one child together. Mark was predeceased by his parents Anne (Birschtein) and Edward Vasser and his biological father Jacob Feinstein. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth and children Jeff (Angie), Enita (Joe) Dugan, and Edward. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren and his extended Schwadron family: Marc, Carolyn, Ian and Connor. Mark was a great story teller and an avid world traveler. He made friends wherever he went. When at home, he was never without his dog and spent many hours at the Margate Dog Park where he enjoyed the camaraderie of other dog lovers. In recent years, he enjoyed reliving glory days with his "lunch buddies" several days each week. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Tuesday April 9th, at 11am, at Cong. Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Rd., Northfield. Interment will follow at Beth Kehillah Cemetery and the family will be greeting friends and family at their Margate home immediately after services. Mark would have wanted any donations made in his name to be made to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter, 240 Old Turnpike Road, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
