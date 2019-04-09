Markman, Erwin "Marky", - 93, of Ventnor, passed away on April 6, 2019. Born September 6, 1925 in Chicago, he moved to West Philadelphia in 1938, and settled in Ventnor after his service in World War II to found the Atlantic City Shade Shop. He graduated from West Philadelphia High School where he first met Bebe, the love of his life. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Army. Erwin served as president of Temple Emeth Shalom, 24 Karat Club, and Avoda. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Bebe, children Susan and Joel Kaber, Howard and Debbie Markman, and Barry and Karen Markman, brother Edmund and Joan Markman, grandchildren Rachel Adler, Jeremy and Lisa Kaber, Matthew and Molly Markman, Kaylin Markman, and Sherilyn Markman, and great-grandchildren Remy Adler and Jaxon and Jessy Kaber. Service will be held at Temple Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swathmore Avenue, Ventnor, NJ on Wednesday, April 10th at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Emeth Shalom Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Avoda Scholarship Fund c/o PO Box 3120, Margate, NJ 08402 or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com
