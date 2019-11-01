Marks, Sadie Helen Brewington, - 101, of Atlantic City, died peacefully in her home on Friday, October 25, 2019, with her beloved granddaughter and grandson (in-law) by her side. Sadie, affectionately known as Aunt Helen by most of her family, is survived by daughter Gwen; devoted son-in-law, Nick Ganaway; brother, Leonard; grandson, William; granddaughter, Heather; devoted grandson-in-law, Nelson Gaines; great-grandsons, Andre and Darnelle; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Sadie was born April 6, 1918, to Rufus Brewington and Ida Simmons Brewington in Dunn, NC. She was raised in Dudley, NC with 2 sisters (Mae and Coleen) and 4 brothers (Franklin, Hubert, David, and Leonard). Sadie was educated in the Goldsboro, NC school system, where she received her high school diploma before enrolling in Shaw University. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1940 from Shaw University but was determined to further her education. Sadie then moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan to enroll in the University of Michigan to attain her master's degree. Once there, she worked as a waitress to pay for her classes. She was able to earn her Master of Arts in Education degree in 1945. Sadie began her teaching career in Baltimore, Maryland before moving to Atlantic City in 1947 where she would spend over 40 years as a teacher before retiring. She was passionate about her students and loved being in the classroom. She touched the lives of many children in the Atlantic City area. While attending her sister Mae's wedding reception in December of 1946 in Baltimore, MD, she met Mae's new brother-in law, Bill (William). They courted long-distance over the next several months as Bill was an entrepreneur and business owner in Atlantic City, NJ. They married in 1947. Of note, Sadie and her sister were both married to Marks brothers. Sadie and William were the proud parents of two daughters, Wilnetta and Gwen. They resided in a beautiful apartment above their bar on Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City before building their home on Ohio Avenue. Sadie's father, Rufus brought bricks from North Carolina special for the construction of their home. Sadie's husband, William was the owner and operator of two bars/restaurants on the Northside of Atlantic City. Following his death in March of 1972, she became the proprietor of both establishments and managed them while continuing to teach full time. Sadie fought the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) and won her court case when CRDA tried to take control of her properties with "eminent domain" laws to build what is now known as "The Walk" in Atlantic City. She won her contest with a substantial settlement and was also featured in an article in the Atlantic City Press. She is fondly remembered as a great teacher who helped each student who passed through her classrooms; as a businesswoman who displayed her acumen and ability to fight and win when challenged; and as a loving, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Sadie is predeceased by her father, mother, husband, daughter Wilnetta, grandson Christopher, brothers David, Franklin, and Hubert, and sisters Coleen and Mae. A memorial service is tentatively planned for April 2020. Cards can be sent to 1152 North Ohio Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Please do not send flowers. Associated National Cremation Services 301 Highland AvenueWestville, NJ 08093: 800-999-6333
Most Popular
-
Heroin found in candy bag at Middle Township Trunk or Treat, police say
-
EHT company starts fundraiser for family of employee killed in fatal crash
-
All eyes on Van Drew and his 'no' vote on impeachment
-
Arena Football League teams suspend operations, Blackjacks' future unclear
-
EHT school board introduces policy on transgender student rights
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
PLAN A CRUISE MONTH IN OCT. 2019! Now is the time to deposit next years cruise! Best Selecti…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.