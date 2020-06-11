Marks, Wayne Frances, - 74, passed away at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Monday, June 8, 2020, with the love of his life by his bedsideMaria. Wayne was born in Philadelphia, raised in Drexel Hill, and a long-time resident of South Jersey. As a young entrepreneur and business man, he cofounded Marc Electric in Yeadon, PA. After a variety of ventures, he settled into working at the FAA Tech Center, where he retired. He spent his retirement days doing two things, scheming up ways to better the world, and unloading his junk on his unsuspecting nieces and nephews. As the patriarch of the familya role he took very seriouslyhe commissioned the research and writing of the family history, which revealed all the reasons one should let sleeping dogs lie. Somehow, ironically, waking those dogs revealed the interconnectedness and importance of family. So, thanks to Wayne, a whole generation of people know who they are and love each other for it! His joy in life was to entertain all his family and friends, with Wayne around your drink was never empty! He was a man on whom you could depend, who always had the right tool! He was, simply put, the best! Survivors include his wife, Maria, his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, and an abundance of loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many friends, especially his "family" in Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

