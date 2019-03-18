MARLEY (nee Stevenson), Anna, - 88, of Villas and formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Anna was a 40+ year employee of the National Parks Service in Philadelphia where she worked in accounting prior to her retirement. She appreciated all art forms; enjoyed dancing and in her younger years danced in USO shows. She is predeceased by her husband, John Marley; sister, Mike McClellan and brother, Bill Stevenson. Anna is survived by her sister, Rose Delatore; brother, Ted Stevenson and her nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday (Mar. 21st) from 10:30am until 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where Anna's memorial ceremony will follow and begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Animal Outreach, 600 Park Blvd. #3, West Cape May, NJ 08204. Info and condolences: www.spilkerfuneralhome.com
