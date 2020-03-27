Marmaras, Pauline, - 87, of Northfield, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Vatika, Greece she was the daughter of the late Constantine and Maria (Amorgianou) Vranas. Pauline was a teller at Resorts and Tropicana Casinos for many years. She loved walking the boardwalk and she lived for and loved her family and especially adored her grandsons. Pauline overcame many obstacles in her life and will always be remembered for her incredible willpower and courage. She was a woman of few words but her insight almost always rang true. She taught us all life lessons but above all she was honest and pure. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her daughter; Carol (Nicholas) Kafkalas, grandsons; Anthony Constantine (Jessica) Panetta, Nicholas G. Kafkalas, Jr., future great-grandson, sister; Callie Chilas, nieces and nephews and beloved relatives in Thessaloniki, Greece. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Irene Yulick and Rose Gialouris. Due to current world circumstances services will be private at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude to all the staff of Meadowview Nursing Home for the love and care Pauline received while she was a resident there and also Dr. Wedad Michael and Dr. Athanasios Papastamelos for their compassionate care and kindness. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Pauline please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home at 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. Tel. 609-646-3400.

To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Marmaras as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries