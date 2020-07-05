Marmol, Carlos, - 22, of Pleasantville, NJ, Carlos Rafael Marmol was 22 years old of age when he was unexpectedly taken from us, on July 1st of 2020. He was born into this world on November 22nd of 1997 to Mother, Jiandy Rodriguez and Father, Fausto Marmol. Carlos was born in Brooklyn, New York and partially raised in Pleasantville, New Jersey. Carlos was a very honest, respectful young man. He put the needs of others before his every single time. His strong will made him fearless and unmatched. His heart contained such a loving soul. Carlos was a tough lover but always knew what to say when needed. Growing up, Carlos was always labeled as a strong person. In High School, he was a strong independent leader. His hard work and determination made him achieve his role as Battalion Commander in his High School JROTC program. His role as a leader led him to his success as an Infantryman in the United States Army. Carlos's most favorite hobby was his love for music. He adored Hip-Hop/Rap and he loved electronic music. It's what expressed him the most when he had nothing to say at all. Carlos sense of humor and charismatic energy will forever be missed and cherished. Carlos was the oldest of three children from, Jiandy Rodriguez and Fausto Marmol, followed by Gianna Marmol and Ismael Marmol. Carlos was also the oldest out of many grandchildren. Many will cherish his soul and remembrance forever, Mother, Jiandy Rodriguez God Mother, Gladys Lane Father, Fausto Marmol Grandma, Juana Marmol Sister, Gianna Marmol Grandma, Maria Beato Brother, Ismael Marmol Grandpa, Arcadio Marmol and a slew of many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Carlos Rafael Marmol, I will love you always and forever. You were a great part of my heart and I hope to see you again. I love you Big Brother. - Gianna
