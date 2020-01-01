MARRAFFA, MARIE, - 60, of Atlantic City's Ducktown area, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born and raised in Atlantic City, Marie had several jobs including a mechanic for Amtrack, but her last was at an AC Institution -The White House Sub Shop- a family mainstay. On her last day, she was accompanied by her life long friend Angela Barbera, baking the last batch of her signature cookie - the Peanut Butter Blossom. Marie very much loved her Eagles and Phillies and she had an intuition for great music - her favorite of all -Eric Clapton. Anyone who knew Marie, 2 of her attributes stood out: She was strong and had a loving heart! Marie left us having lived with over 10 years of sobriety, living "Just for Today"! She is survived by her husband Paul (Bugsy) Marraffa; her 3 children Joe Ruiz (Desiree), Andrew and Damian (Naria) Marraffa; 4 brothers and sisters -Kathy Burnside (Jimmy), Colleen Cutler, Paul Cutler and Edward Manzini (Ginny); grandchildren Davianna Ruiz and Ana Louise Marraffa; and nieces and nephews Karen, Jamie Hugh, Larry and Deanna. Marie was predeceased by her parents Anna and Jackie Cutler, Aunt Bett Dillon as well as her brother Michael Cutler with whom she had been very close. Marie was a loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother to all of the above. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Marie Marraffa 12:00 Noon, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church from 11:00 am. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.

