Marrandino, Donald A., - On Monday, October 14th, 2019, Donald "Dino" Angelo Marrandino, loving husband, father, and grandfather of three children and five grandchildren, passed away at the age of 83. Passing peacefully at home surrounded by family. Survived by his wife Pat, sons Don & Paul (Linda), daughter Luanne, and siblings Paul, Rosemary, and Patricia. Will be missed by his grandchildren Dylan & Drew Marrandino and Jack, Masey, and Kate Klemm. Born on July 19th, 1936 in Atlantic City NJ, proud son of Angelo and Mary Marrandino. Growing up in Atlantic City, attending Holy Spirit before moving onto La Salle University. While at Holy Spirit Don loved every aspect of sports, playing Basketball, Baseball, and Football throughout. During his years at La Salle, the highlight of his athletic career was being on the 1955 La Salle Explorers basketball team alongside Tom Gola. He would go on to be a Captain in the Army Reserves serving his country for 10 years. His proudest career accomplishment was serving as the Principal of Brigantine North Elementary School for a wonderful 42 years. He lived his life by the philosophy "Place God 1st, Family 2nd, and Job 3rd. Give 100% to each. When you do this everything in life gets better." Funeral Arrangements are as follows: Thursday, October 17th: Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church in Brigantine, NJ. Friday, October 18th: Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Mass 11:00 AM @ St Thomas Roman Catholic Church in Brigantine, NJ. Burial following Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, we ask those who wish to contribute to donate to the Franciscan Sisters Of The Renewal @ 10 N Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Pray. Hope. & Don't Worry. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Homes, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
