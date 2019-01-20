Marrandino, Lynda "Gucci", - on December 21, 2018, of Atlantic City area, formerly of Bellmawr. Age 71. Beloved mother of Thomas J. Murphy, III and David R. Murphy. Devoted grandmother of Rachel, Chelsea Lynn, TJ, Jason, Toniann, Morgan and Devlyn. Loving great grandmom of Christian, Julian, Liam and Tony. Survived by sister Susan Harris. Also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8pm Friday, January 25, 2019, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 South Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ, 08078, 856-939-2095. Memorial Service 8pm at the funeral home. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Lynda's memory to American Kidney Foundation, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
