Marrero, Giovanny Javier Jr., - 19, of Pleasantville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 13, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born in Somers Point, to Giovanny Marrero Sr. and Jasmine Curtis. He was educated in the Mays Landing School District and a 2018 graduate of Oakcrest High School. Javi as he was affectionately called, had the best smile in the entire world and could instantly light up a room, change the energy and had the most infectious laugh, with the most awesome personality. He loved fashion, being healthy, basketball and all technology, being with family and friends, especially his mother and father who he loved so very much. Javi is survived by: parents, Jasmine Curtis and Giovanny Marrero; siblings, Jaiden, Jamir and Isis; favorite cousins, Marquan, Jashuan and Destiny; maternal grand-parents, Marla and Alvin Taliaferro; and a host of aunts, uncles, other family members and friends. A Visitation will be 10AM-Noon Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
