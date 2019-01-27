Marsden, James H. Jr., - 90, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Jim served in the United States Army in the Korean War. He loved the Phillies and the Eagles. He worked for Prudential and Office Concepts. Jim was predeceased by his sister, Blanche Floyd and is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Marsden; his children, Michael Marsden and Maryanne Marsden Payne; his son in law, Herb Payne; and his grandson, Robert Swayngim. Funeral services will be private for the family. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
