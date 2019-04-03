Marsden, Mary E., - 89, of Cape May Court House, NJ, on March 29, 2019 passed away to be with the Lord with her family by her side. Mary loved the American Flag and full moons. She enjoyed reading books, going to thrift shops, watching the Phillies, and spending time with family. She also loved trips to the Florida Gulf Coast and Lancaster, PA. Mary is predeceased by her mother Margaret Seibert, her sister Anna and her husband James Marsden. Mary is survived by her sister Doris Heydt, son Michael Marsden, daughter Maryanne Payne, son-in-law Herbert Payne, grandson Robert Swayngim, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Tags

Load entries