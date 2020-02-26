Marshall, Dorothy B., - 92, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Dorothy was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Springfield, NJ for many years before moving to Egg Harbor City 30 years ago. She worked for the Union Board of Education as a Media Library Specialist for many years retiring in 1990. She enjoyed many activities after retiring, including crocheting, book clubs, church and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Lyman. She is survived by her daughters; Nancy Hendrickson, Janice Noll, grandchildren, Alison Noll, Eric Noll ( Katia) and her great-grandchildren, Weston and Zoe. Family and friends are invited to Dorothy's Celebration of Life. Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and again from 6pm until 8pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City. Another viewing will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10am til 11am. Funeral Service will follow at 11am. Entombment will be held at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For directions or condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Galloway Township woman dies after car crash
-
Brooklyn woman charged with running brothel in Egg Harbor Township
-
With The Local's Spot, Somers Point bar finally has great food to match great view
-
Suspension stands, DC trip allowed for Ocean City student found with bullet casings
-
Atlantic City police investigate death at Golden Nugget
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Looking for flooring?
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.