Marshall, Dorothy B., - 92, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Dorothy was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Springfield, NJ for many years before moving to Egg Harbor City 30 years ago. She worked for the Union Board of Education as a Media Library Specialist for many years retiring in 1990. She enjoyed many activities after retiring, including crocheting, book clubs, church and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Lyman. She is survived by her daughters; Nancy Hendrickson, Janice Noll, grandchildren, Alison Noll, Eric Noll ( Katia) and her great-grandchildren, Weston and Zoe. Family and friends are invited to Dorothy's Celebration of Life. Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and again from 6pm until 8pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City. Another viewing will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10am til 11am. Funeral Service will follow at 11am. Entombment will be held at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For directions or condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com

