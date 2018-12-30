Marshall, Irene, - 88, of Little Egg Harbor, , NJ passed away peacefully at Seacrest Nursing Home on Wednesday December 26, 2018. Irene was born, raised and lived in New York City, NY until moving to Little Egg Harbor in 1972. She worked as a Telephone Operator for NJ Bell and then Atlanticare Regional Medical Center and enjoyed sewing and cooking. Irene was predeceased by her parents Henry and Florence Stockfish, daughter Dorothy Katona, husband James F Marshall Jr and her companion of 20 years Russell Gilmore. She is survived by her loving children Timothy Katona Jr. and wife Ann of Little Egg Harbor, NJ and Elaine Marshall of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, grandchildren Chris, Andrew, Susan, Kelley, Rebecca, Kimmy and Lucia, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Cremation will be private and a burial of ashes will take place at a later date. For condolences, go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
