Marshall, Joseph Clark, - 94, of Absecon, passed away on November 9, 2019. Born February 4, 1925 in Mahanoy City, PA to Joseph and Lillian (Clark) Marshall, Joe was brought up in Barnesville and Mahanoy City, PA and graduated from Mahanoy City High School, class of 1942. Joe was a World War II veteran serving in the Army Air Corps. He was drafted in May 1943 and was a radio mechanics instructor, stationed in Sioux Falls, SD until his honorable discharge in March 1946. After the war, he proudly accepted the benefits of the newly passed GI Bill and received his BS in Electrical Engineering from South Dakota State College, class of 1950. Joe worked as an electrical engineer at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard from 1950 to 1958, then moved to Absecon, NJ to work at NAFEC, later known as the FAA Tech Center, from 1958 to 1982. Joe was an avid hunter from his childhood through his college days. He loved fly fishing the mountain streams of PA, and fishing along the Jersey Shore. Joe was also an avid sailor and loved to sail with his family and friends. Joe was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader in the 60s. He was also a baseball coach for the Absecon children's league. Joe served the Absecon Presbyterian Church as elder, chairing the Sunday school and stewardship committees. He also led the kitchen staff for church youth group dinners and Sunday breakfasts for over 25 years. He served in the kitchen for the Absecon community vacation bible school for many years. Joe was a life member of the Absecon Island Power Squadron, where he served as commander and as education officer at the squadron and district levels. Joe will be missed and forever loved by his family: wife of 36 years Louise Carol Speitel; sister Jean (Marshall) Sponsler, Cincinnati, OH; brother John Marshall (Maryanne), Avondale, PA; children Steven Clark Marshall (Terri) of Galloway, NJ, Joseph Perry Marshall (Beth) of Atlantic City, NJ, Judith (Marshall) Coburn (Charles), Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Kenneth Clark Marshall, Absecon, NJ; grandchildren Steven Bruce Marshall (partner Jackie and her daughter Marabella), Dillon Clark Marshall; step-grandchildren Yvonne Belcher, Jessica (Belcher) Korang (Joseph); great-grandchild Mikayla Marshall; step-great-grandchildren Logan and Parker Jones; nephews and nieces. Joe was predeceased by his brother, James Allen Marshall of Orwigsburg, PA, and step-grandson Frank Scannapieco. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23 at The Absecon Presbyterian Church at 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ. Friends and family will gather from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Absecon Presbyterian Church. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
