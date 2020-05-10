Marshall, Margaret A., - 103, of Galloway, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born in York, PA she was the daughter of the late Wiley and Alverta (Hale) Gemmill. She worked at Lenox China in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ for over 17 years as a quality control inspector. Margaret was a very active member of St. Andrews Church in Atlantic City, most notably singing in the choir. She was also a member of Sweet Adelines singing group and the Arthur Murry dance group. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her son; Michael Kopp, grandchildren; Robert Kopp, David (Bethany) Kopp, Matthew (Marci) Kopp, Melissa (Hank) Rydecki, great-grandchildren; Jackson, Erin, Trey, Eve, Gia, Andrew and daughter-in-law; Shirley Kopp. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a son; Robert Kopp. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Journey Hospice at Journeyinfo@lsmnj.org. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Margaret please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.

