Marshall, Margaret A., - 103, of Galloway, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born in York, PA she was the daughter of the late Wiley and Alverta (Hale) Gemmill. She worked at Lenox China in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ for over 17 years as a quality control inspector. Margaret was a very active member of St. Andrews Church in Atlantic City, most notably singing in the choir. She was also a member of Sweet Adelines singing group and the Arthur Murry dance group. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her son; Michael Kopp, grandchildren; Robert Kopp, David (Bethany) Kopp, Matthew (Marci) Kopp, Melissa (Hank) Rydecki, great-grandchildren; Jackson, Erin, Trey, Eve, Gia, Andrew and daughter-in-law; Shirley Kopp. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a son; Robert Kopp. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Journey Hospice at Journeyinfo@lsmnj.org. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Margaret please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Marshall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ
-
ADCOCK, NATHAN J.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.