Marshall, Michael J., - 76, of Galloway, passed away December 23rd, 2019 with his son by his side at Atlanticare Medical Center in Galloway. Born in Atlantic City, NJ in 1943 to Michael and Antionette Marshall. He was a graduate of Atlantic City High School Class of 1962. He worked for the family business for all of his life at Jeddo Construction and Pleasantville Iron Works. He worked in Atlantic City and the surrounding areas building and demolishing many buildings alongside his Dad and Son. He was an airman in the Air National Guard of New Jersey serving in the Vietnam War. He is known for his love of classic cars and an active member of the hot rod community. He was predeceased by his parents, Michael R. and Antionette Marshall, sister; Rosaday LaRocca, daughter; Kimberly Marshall, Late wife Susan D. Marshall. He is survived by his sister, Antionette Dorf of Galloway, sons; Michael J. Marshall of Galloway; Matthew (Kim) Marshall of Egg Harbor Twp, Dominic (Kathy) Marshall of Mays Landing, daughter; Michele (Brian) Miller of Galloway. He is also survived by numerous grandkids, nieces and nephews. Services to be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield on January 2nd, 2020. The viewing will be from 10-11, there will be a service at 11. The internment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Donations in memory of Michael Marshall can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

