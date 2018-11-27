Marshall, Susan D, - 74, of Northfield, NJ passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018. Born November 3, 1944, in Atlantic City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Dorothy Ushler. She had worked for Cathy's Beauty Salon in Atlantic City and Shoprite of Somers Point. Susan is survived by her two sons, Michael of Northfield, NJ, and Matthew of Egg Harbor Twp, NJ; her three grandchildren, Jordan, Matthew Jr & Mackenzie; her brother Frank & Fina Ushler of Medesto, CA and her sister Patti & Bill Connelly of Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. She is preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly of Northfield, NJ. A graveside service will be held this Friday, November 30, 2018, at 11 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Hwy in Mays Landing, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com
