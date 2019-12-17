Marshall, William C. "Bill", - 72, of Tuckerton, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at home. He was born in Philadelphia, PA., residing in Beach Haven West, prior to moving to Tuckerton. He was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, serving as a Naval Engineer in Sandy Hook, N.J. from 1965-1995. Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church of Tuckerton, Masonic Lodge 4, Tuckerton, Redman Lodge #61, Tuckerton, American Legion Post #493, Little Egg Harbor, VFW Post 316, Little Egg Harbor, Manahawkin Elks Lodge #2340, and Councilman 7 1/2 years for Tuckerton. Bill is survived by his wife Susan R. Marshall, of Tuckerton, N.J., sons David J. Marshall of Westminster, MD., and Douglas C. Marshall of Bayville, N.J., brother Charles S. Marshall of Palm Springs, CA., 5 grandchildren, and 4 nephews and 3 nieces. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 5-8 PM, with a Masonic Service at 8 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Family and friends may gather for a Last Salute, Wednesday, December 18, at 11 AM, at American Legion Post #493, 420 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to any of the organizations that he belonged to. For condolences, and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City, says city is 'worse today'
-
Matt Szczur 'very excited' to fulfill childhood dream by joining Philliies
-
Galloway hopes land buy leads to bigger, better ShopRite
-
Democrat officials say Jeff Van Drew poised to switch parties
-
A moderate congresswoman went all-in for Trump. Her constituents think they know why.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.