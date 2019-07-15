Marston, Elaine, - 76, of Millville, Homemaker active in local causes died Sunday, July 7 in Philadelphia from the sudden onset of complications from vascular and heart disease. Born in 1943 in Philadelphia, her early childhood was spent in Tower City, Pennsylvania, before moving to Vineland, New Jersey. The former Elaine McCammon met and married German immigrant Walter Marxsohn in 1960-62, raised two sons, and cared for a daughter with developmental disabilities at home until Walter died in 2002. Elaine had been active in local causes including serving as a supervisor of Election Day polling precincts and running a hotline that empowered women to exercise their reproductive rights. She was an officer of the parent-teacher organization of her sons' elementary school, supported a community social services group for Hispanics and worked in a soup kitchen for impoverished Vineland residents. Among her personal passions were opera, classical and jazz music, mystery novels, British television mysteries, crossword puzzles, cats, the beauty of Britain, the elegance of Paris, and strongly held progressive ideals. She became an excellent cook of everything from macaroni and cheese to boeuf bourguignon. Surviving are her sons John (Diana Mitsu Klos) of Sterling, Virginia, and Paul (Lisa Bernhagen) of Seattle; daughter Johanna of Vineland, and a grandson, Ben of Seattle. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at her home Sunday, Aug. 4. Condolences may be sent to MarstonJJ@hotmail.com. Donations in Elaine's memory may be made to Free Speech TV at freespeech.org/donate or at 1-877-378-8669.
