Martin, Addie Vanlier, - 102, of Avalon, and a former longtime resident of Bridgeton passed away at The Shores at Wesley Manor in Ocean City early Wednesday morning July 11, 2018. The wife of William L. Martin II, who died in 1984, she was born in Bridgeton and was the daughter of the late Daniel D. and Phebe M. Gandy Vanlier. She was a resident of Bridgeton for many years and in later years lived in Avalon. She supported her husband and family in their operation of Martin Corporation in Bridgeton. Addie was an avid tennis player and sailed with her husband for many years. She enjoyed reading, poetry, and was life long bird watcher. She was an excellent cook and in later years served as volunteer EMT in Avalon. Mrs. Martin and her husband, along with others, were instrumental in establishing Woodland Country Day School and continued to support the school for many years. Survivors include one son, Will Martin and his wife Judy of Hopewell Twp., two daughters, Lynne M. Law and her husband Terry of Parker, CO and Gail McLean of Lexington, SC, seven grandchildren, Kevin Lynch (Elizabeth), Kelly Drummey, Stacey Hewson (Tim), Katie Keltie, Peter S., Thomas F. and William G. Martin and six great grandchildren. Funeral services for Mrs. Martin were held on Tuesday, July 17th at The Church of the Resurrection (St. Andrew's Episcopal Church), 186 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. The burial took place in the family plot at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Woodland Country Day School, 1216 Roadstown Road, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.
