Martin, Alice, - 93, of The Village at Linwood, formerly of Ventnor, passed away on Sunday, March 31st. Member of Catholic Daughters of America and was a volunteer of Our Lady's Residence in Pleasantville. She is survived by daughter, Beverly Papaycik; grandson, Matthew (Stephanie) Papaycik; and great-grandson (Miles). A visitation will be held from 10-11am, followed by an 11am Mass on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash Ave., Linwood. Interment will be private. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.