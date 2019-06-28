Martin, Carolyn F., - 56, of Brigantine, was called home on Sunday June 23rd. Born December 29th 1962 in Atlantic city, Carolyn lived in Brigantine, NJ. She is a graduate of Absegami high school and worked at Harrahs Casino for 25 years as an Environmental Service Employee. Carolyn was a devoted and loved member of The Light House Community Church. She loved life and life loved her and everyone loved her just the same. Carolyn is survived by her mother Marion Allen, her four children Erik Jones, Caesare Jones, Carolyn Jones, her youngest daughter Adriana Pauciello and her sons-in-law Edward Scott Jr. and Jamir Fox. And also ten beloved brothers and sister. And her grandchildren. Carolyn is being greeted by the love of her life her deceased husband Kyle Martin. A viewing for Carolyn will be held on Monday, July 1st, from 12 to 1pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood, followed by a 1pm service. The gathering of remembrance will be held at 301 Maple Ave. Farmington Firehall in Egg Harbor Township from 3pm to 5pm. Memorial Contributions can be made out to her oldest daughter Carolyn F. Jones 4616A Schooner Rd Brigantine, NJ 08203. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

