Martin, David Daniel, - 51, of Somers Point, NJ passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Robert J. Martin Sr. and Judith A. Evaul. David was employed by the Atlantic County Public Works as a heavy equipment operator for 16 years. David was an avid Eagles, Flyers and Phillies fan. Left to cherish his memory is his mother Judith (William), his brother Robert (Denise) Martin Jr., niece Ashley Martin (Frank McMonagle), nephew Kyle Martin and niece Nichole (John) Conrad and two great-nephews, Jonathan and Nathan Conrad. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

