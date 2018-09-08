Martin, David L., - 75, of Somers Point, sadly passed away peacefully with family on 8-31-18. David was pre deceased by his wife Joyce Martin of 50 years. David was a loving father to 2 daughters Kimberly (Richard) and Jacqueline. Loving pop pop to 4 grandchildren Adrianna,Corey, Brielle and Nicholas and 6 great grandchildren, Jaiden, Harrison,Hudson, Harlan,Anderson and Ella. Dave will be missed dearly. A Gathering with the family will be held on Monday, September 10, 2018 from 10am til 11am at the St. Gianna Beretta Molla RC Church 1421 New Road, Northfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
Latest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.