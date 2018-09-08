Martin, David L., - 75, of Somers Point, sadly passed away peacefully with family on 8-31-18. David was pre deceased by his wife Joyce Martin of 50 years. David was a loving father to 2 daughters Kimberly (Richard) and Jacqueline. Loving pop pop to 4 grandchildren Adrianna,Corey, Brielle and Nicholas and 6 great grandchildren, Jaiden, Harrison,Hudson, Harlan,Anderson and Ella. Dave will be missed dearly. A Gathering with the family will be held on Monday, September 10, 2018 from 10am til 11am at the St. Gianna Beretta Molla RC Church 1421 New Road, Northfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.

