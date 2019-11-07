Martin, David P., Sr., - 89, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on November 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Atlantic City, NJ he was the son of the late John S. and Mary W. (Eisenhardt) Martin. He was the devoted husband of Margaret Jean (Hughes) Martin. As a child David loved to watch boats being built, raced sailboats at the Evening Star Yacht Club, and he dreamed of designing his own vessels. He began his boat career at the Egg Harbor Boat Company and while working there he enrolled in a correspondence course from Westlawn School of Yacht Design (now the Westlawn Institute of Marine Technology). Upon graduating as a Naval Architect in 1953, he worked briefly in New York City for Sparkman & Stephens Inc., but he always knew he wanted to be his own boss. So in 1955 he came back to Brigantine to begin designing more Fuel-efficient boats, starting his own business and designing boats for Pacemaker, Hubert Johnson Boat Manufacturers, Egg Harbor, Alglas, and Ocean Yachts. David practiced naval architecture for over 65 years. In addition to being a Naval Architect, David was the author and self-publisher of "The Book of Dave Martin Designs" which weaves tales of his childhood with blueprints of his own designs and instructions on building fuel-efficient boats. In 1965, David became a Life Member of S.N.A.M.E. (Society of Navel Architecture and Marine Engineers). He published many other books including Naval Architects Notebook (Volume 1 and 2) and his designs were featured in boating magazines throughout his career. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife of 66 years; Margaret Martin, daughters; Patricia (Kevin) Austin, Marje (Robert) Fecht, son; David P. (Holly) Martin, Jr., grandchildren; David P. (Laura ) Martin III, Steven Martin, Travis Fecht, Jordan Fecht, Logan Fecht. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend David's Life Celebration Memorial Service at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 West Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203 on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Visitation is at the church following the service. If desired, donations may be made in David's memory to Community Presbyterian Church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of David please go to www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
