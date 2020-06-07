Martin, Ethel Mae, - 69, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born in Atlantic City to the late William Leonard Smith and Vera Catherine Mabry Smith. Mrs. Martin was a Missionary at Christ Gospel Love Center in Whitesboro, where she sang in church choir and volunteered in any way that she could with the church ministries including security, the thrift shop, vacation bible school, and the kitchen. She worked at Woodbine State School, Cape May Lewes Ferry, Eastern Shore Nursing Home, Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital, and Acme. She enjoyed bingo, playing cards with friends, sudoku puzzles, going out to eat, cleaning, and shopping. Mrs. Martin is survived by Children, Eugene (Lisa) Smith and Jocelyn (Aaron) Peyton; and Grandchildren, Isaiah Smith, Emmitt Smith, Jaelyn Martin-Baxter, Leah Smith, Sydney Smith, and Ryan Smith. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, graveside services at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery will be private. The family will send out notices to those asked to attend. A memorial service will be held at a later date when larger gatherings are permitted. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
