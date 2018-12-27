Martin, Eugene F., - 76, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018. Born in Washington, D.C. to the late Joseph and Mary E. White Martin, he was a lifetime resident here. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Whitesboro as well as the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro and the American Legion. He served in the Air Force and the National Guard. Mr. Martin enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, and working on cars. He worked for Abbott's Milk Dairy in Wildwood with his Dad and as a driver for Cape Counseling. He also enjoyed working with JB's BBQ with his longtime friend. He liked going to flea markets, air shows with his National Guard friends, and Donut Connection to hang out with the guys. His favorite food was crabs. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Mr. Martin is survived by his wife, Ethel Mae Martin; his children, Gene "Snoopy" Smith (Lisa) and Jocelyn Peyton (Aaron); his sister, Geri Murray (David); and his six grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, Route 9 and Main Street, Whitesboro, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
