Martin, Louise M., - 70, formerly of Linwood, NJ passed away on May 7th, 2019. She was born in Somers Point and resided in Linwood for most of her life until moving to Howell, NJ recently to live with her sister, Mary Harshaw. She was employed at several casinos in Atlantic City, and was a Shop Steward for Local #54. Louise was also a volunteer for the Somers Point Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Family and friends are invited to gather at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, 724 Maple Ave., Linwood on Friday 10 a.m. until her funeral mass begins at 11 am. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. All arrangements are under the direction of the DiCostanzo Family owned, Lakewood Funeral Home, Howell, NJ. For further info please visit www.funeralhomenj.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.