Martin, Stephen H., - 66, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2019. Steve was born on November 28, 1952, and grew up in Bargaintown. Steve had a love for sports especially baseball, softball, and basketball which he shared with his family. He was an avid Philly sports fan and had a passion for the beach, music, and cooking. Steve was a member of the IBEW Local 351 for 46 years, where he met many of his lifelong friends. Steve moved to Mays Landing with his family in 1990 and became involved with the MLAA coaching for his daughters' teams. Steve finished his life back in EHT enjoying his time with his beloved mother. Stephen was preceded by his father Harry Martin, and brother Happy Martin. He is survived by his loving mother, Virginia Martin, Brother John Martin (Susan), nephews, Luke (Heather), Zachary (Emily), and Jacob (Jill), beloved daughter Rebecca (John), and grandsons, Aidyn and Noah. A visitation will be held from 10-11AM with a memorial service immediately following on August 12, at Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Most Popular
-
Ocean City using trained raptors to deter hostile seagulls from Boardwalk
-
Pedestrian struck, killed Saturday night in Galloway Township
-
Atlantic City may become focal point in completed Caesars, Eldorado deal
-
Closing companies continues to be the norm in A.C. fire department
-
As sea levels rise, one Delaware Bay community is vanishing
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer and d…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.