Martin, Stephen H., - 66, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2019. Steve was born on November 28, 1952, and grew up in Bargaintown. Steve had a love for sports especially baseball, softball, and basketball which he shared with his family. He was an avid Philly sports fan and had a passion for the beach, music, and cooking. Steve was a member of the IBEW Local 351 for 46 years, where he met many of his lifelong friends. Steve moved to Mays Landing with his family in 1990 and became involved with the MLAA coaching for his daughters' teams. Steve finished his life back in EHT enjoying his time with his beloved mother. Stephen was preceded by his father Harry Martin, and brother Happy Martin. He is survived by his loving mother, Virginia Martin, Brother John Martin (Susan), nephews, Luke (Heather), Zachary (Emily), and Jacob (Jill), beloved daughter Rebecca (John), and grandsons, Aidyn and Noah. A visitation will be held from 10-11AM with a memorial service immediately following on August 12, at Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

