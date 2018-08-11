Martin, William (Bill), - 69, of Schenectady, NY, died peacefully on August 6 at his NJ shore house, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Rockland County, NY, he was the son of Mary O'Rourke Martin and James W. Martin. Bill attended SUNY Cortland and SCCC, graduating with a degree in criminal justice, which led to his career as a sergeant with the Schenectady Police department. He also served as the sergeant-at-arms in the NYS Senate and was a firearms instructor at the NYS Police Academy. He wrestled, played football and hockey, and ran for many years. His special joys were spending time with his children and grandchildren, being near the ocean and baking his famous apple pies for his family. Bill is survived by his children Christopher (Elizabeth) Martin, Sarah Martin and their mother, Sally (Jack) Quinn; Jeffrey Martin, Meghan Martin and their mother, Gabrielle (Mike) Martin-Stenard; and grandchildren Isabella, Sophia and Christopher Martin. Also surviving are siblings James (Barbara) Martin, Edward (Lena) Martin and Elizabeth (Robert) Gould, goddaughter Mary McGinley, godson Edward Martin Jr., and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richard Martin. Bill was a regular communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church where he taught Sunday School. He was a gentle man who will be missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin Tuesday, August 14 at 10:15 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 730 Union St., Schenectady and at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be Monday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John the Evangelist Church Restoration Fund, 806 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12308.
Latest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.