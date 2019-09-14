Martino, Anna Theresa, - 90, of Wildwood Crest, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved here in 1966 from Virginia. She and her late husband Al founded Al The Steak King. She was a member of Notre Dame de la Mer Parish St. Ann Church. Ann is survived by her children, Joann (John) Barth, Rosemarie Johnson, and John Martino; her brother, Frank Masia; 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish St. Ann Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

