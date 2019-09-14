Martino, Anna Theresa, - 90, of Wildwood Crest, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved here in 1966 from Virginia. She and her late husband Al founded Al The Steak King. She was a member of Notre Dame de la Mer Parish St. Ann Church. Ann is survived by her children, Joann (John) Barth, Rosemarie Johnson, and John Martino; her brother, Frank Masia; 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish St. Ann Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
HOME CLEANING BY LISA I do it as my own! Very reliable, trustworthy & honest. Excellent …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.