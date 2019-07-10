Martino, Joseph L., - 86, of Ocean View, NJ passed away July 6, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia to the late John and Josephine Martino. Joe served in the US Air Force before owning and operating various Hair Salons in Alexandria VA, where his clientele included famous dignitaries and celebrities, and most recently Martino's Hair World in North Wildwood. He also worked as a real estate investor and was a member of the Loyal Order of The Moose #555. Joe received the Beautification Award from the City of North Wildwood for his time and tireless efforts in fundraising for the city. Joe boxed as a youth and loved following the sport all his life. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Lenora (formerly Del Cupolo); son Joseph Jr. (Kathy) Martino; grandchildren: Dino II, Dana, Joseph, Alexandra, and Luke; and daughter-in-law Diane Martino. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by 7 siblings and his son Dino who passed in 2018. Funeral services will be Friday, July 12, 2019, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

