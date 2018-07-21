Martino, Margaret Louise, - 90, of Mays Landing, was called home to be with her Savior on July 7, 2018. Marge was born on Oct. 11, 1927 in Egg Harbor City to Anna and Harry Kaenzig. Marge's youth was one of limited means, as a result, she developed a strong work ethic and a desire to always do the right thing. Marge was a self-made woman, she was successful in all her pursuits. Noteworthy accomplishments include; Egg Harbor High School newspaper editor, best jitterbug, numerous golf tournament championships, a well-respected career in real estate, office manager to the president of Caesars Atlantic City and finally a desire to unionize her fellow patients at the rehab facility at the age of 90. Marge's deep faith guided her, her loving family fulfilled her, the innocence of children softened her, all work challenged her, passion for golf intoxicated her, humor lightened her heart, all politics intrigued her, belief in women's rights drove her and her circle of friends completed her. Marge is predeceased in life by parents Anna and Harry Kaenzig, husband Thomas Martino, daughter Peggy Martino, sister Helen Smith and long time best friend Marie Petrilli (Pete). She is survived buy her son Thomas Martino (Nettie), son Richard Martino (Eileen), daughters Cynthia Matthews (Robert) and Patricia Heisler (James), 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. To celebrate her lifelong devotion to her faith, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 23, 2018, 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. Friends and relatives my gather from 10am-11am. Burial will follow the Mass at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery, Route 50, Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
