Marts, Doris Elizabeth (Senior), - 92, of Somers Point, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Spring Village at Galloway. Doris was born on May 8, 1926 in Ocean City, NJ and was predeceased by her parents, Lavinia (Scull) and Alfred (Al) Senior, her brother, Alfred (Bud) Senior, Jr., LTJG USN and her beloved husband of over 57 years, Robert (Bob) Marts, LCDR USN. She is survived by her 4 children, Anne Salembier (Charles), Waynesboro, VA; David Marts (Nancy Jo), Phoenix, AZ; Nancy Coggeshall (Norm), Mascot, VA, and Kathleen Kopaz (David), Egg Harbor Twp., NJ and 8 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Doris graduated from Ocean City High School and New Jersey College of Commerce. She worked as a legal secretary before marrying her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Marts in 1947 after he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, becoming a Navy wife and full-time mother. When her parents passed away in 1972, she took over their photography business, Senior Studio in Ocean City and ran it with Bob until he passed away in 2005. Her knowledge of Ocean City history was amazing and she served as curator for the O.C. Historical Museum. Her grandfather, Abel D. Scull was the salvager of the Sindia wreck and built many houses in the Ocean City area. Doris was a Girl Scout leader in Somers Point for over 25 years. She enjoyed taking the girls camping, doing crafts and ceramics. Doris loved gardening and was a voracious reader, fantastic Scrabble player and loved crossword puzzles. After moving to Spring Village in 2018, she enjoyed playing Bingo. The family is grateful for the care and company provided by her special companions, Ruthie and Marie. Additional thanks go to the staff and administration at Spring Village at Galloway. The family will have a celebration of life service and interment at Seaside Cemetery in Palermo, NJ, in the spring. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
