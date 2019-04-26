Marzolino, Margaret "Lucy" , - 84, Tucson Az, formerly of South Egg Harbor and Mullica Township NJ, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. Lucy was predeceased by her husband Raymond Marzolino Sr. and is survived by her children Steven Sr., Anita (Dennis) Beckwith, and Ray Jr. (Nancy), four grandchildren and nine great grands. She also leaves behind her loving caregivers and friends Pam Mueller and Linda Goodman. Services will be private.

