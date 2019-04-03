Mascio, Candice, - 66, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Sunday March 31, 2019. Born in Pleasantville, NJ she lived in Egg Harbor Twp. and Boca Raton, FL before moving to Little Egg Harbor 5 years ago. Candice was one of the original 500 dealers at Resorts Casino in 1978 and she opened up the Playboy Casino in 1981. She continued to work her way up in the Casino Industry and became a shift manager at Trump's Castle where she retired in 2001. Candice enjoyed crocheting and sewing, photography, travelling to the Caribbean and spending time with family. She was predeceased by her parents Hugh and Marie Cornew and sister Cheryl Winegar. She is survived by her loving son Keith Butcher and wife Deidre of Little Egg Harbor, brother Jeff Cornew and wife Cathy of Estelle Manor, sister Robyn Tell of Hammonton, grandchildren Gianna and Calista and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 2pm until her Memorial Service at 4pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087.
