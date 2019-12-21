Masi, Alfred S. "Big Al", - 92, of Hammonton, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his residence. Born in Hammonton he lived most of his life in Hammonton. He was a retired bus mechanic for the Hammonton Board of Education. Mr. Masi was a World War II Veteran; he served as an assistant to the army Chaplain while stationed in Korea. He formerly was a Boy Scout Master of Troop 60 in Hammonton. Al loved farming, hunting, cooking, making homemade wine and was an excellent mechanic. He was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Rose Masi; his brothers, Nick, Albert, Fred and Anthony; his sisters, Marie Masi, Mildred Perna and Caroline Angello and his wives, Marie and Myra. Al is survived by his two daughters, Marlene Hingstman (Louis); Christina Kelley; one son, John Masi (Nancy) and his two grandchildren, Kristin Hingstman and Matthew Hingstman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 23, 2019, 11:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua 285 Route 206, Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 9:30 am until 11:00 am. Memorial Donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037 or to the American Heart Assoc. 2250 US Highway 1, North Brunswick, NJ 08092. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Masi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

